UVA's President-elect Jim Ryan Speaks at Virginia Festival of the Book

Jim Ryan (right) discussing his book. Jim Ryan (right) discussing his book.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

The University of Virginia’s President-elect introduced himself to an audience at the Virginia Festival of the Book.

Jim Ryan spoke to a sold out crowd about his book titled "Wait, What?", which focuses on the essential questions to ask people in a conversation.

He was joined by his friend Mark Lorenzoni who wanted people to get a chance to know Ryan better.

Ryan says the book has shaped how he thinks about leadership and the types of questions to ask. 