Albemarle Farmers Ride Tractors Together in Protest of 'Rain Tax'

The farmers say the tax could potentially put them out of business.

Albemarle farmers are protesting what they call a "rain tax" and are riding their tractors together to rally against the tax.

The farmers fear that the tax would cost them hundreds of dollars if enacted, potentially putting them out of business.

“We feel it's unfair because it targets only land owners with structures on their properties -- and it takes land under and around barns and taxes them at an exorbitant rate,” said local farmer David Norford.

Those opposing the storm water utility fee convened Saturday morning ahead of a town hall hosted by County Supervisor Ann Mallek. The storm water utility fee would help fund storm water improvements in the county, but farmers say there's another method the county could approach.

“Farmers and the agricultural community as a whole are OK addressing our storm water problem, we just feel it's better suited through the general fund as opposed to this additional fee,” said Richard Fox, owner of Roslyn Farm.

After research and feedback from the community, Mallek says she does not support the measure.

“I still want to hear concerns that people have; I'm very aware of what has happened, I think it's not possible to expect that people can absorb this extra burden,” said Mallek.

A work session is scheduled for April 11 where the proposed fee remains on the agenda for consideration by the Board of Supervisors.