Thousands Participate in Charlottesville's March For Our Lives

Students, teachers, parents, and grandparents all came together for the march.

Thousands marched across the Downtown Mall calling for stricter gun control measures in Charlottesville's "March For Our Lives" demonstration.

“This is the only country that has to keep wondering when the next gun violence in a school is gonna happen and that is not acceptable,” said Priya Mahadevan, leader of Charlottesville’s Moms Demand Action chapter.

The crowd assembled at the Sprint Pavilion where they sang, chanted, and held signs that called on lawmakers to work towards stricter gun control.

“If we can’t change our politicians' minds, we’re gonna change their seats in November,” said Indivisible Charlottesville organizer Patrick Jackson.

The activists believe marching in their hometown is an effective way in joining the national conversation.

“This is a national movement, it’s happening in every state and every city and if the lawmakers don’t listen to us now then things are gonna change,” said Mahadevan.

The march in Charlottesville was one of over 800 demonstrations happening worldwide.