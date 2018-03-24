Quantcast

Thousands Participate in Charlottesville's March For Our Lives

Posted: Updated:
Edited by Melissa Angell
Connect
Students, teachers, parents, and grandparents all came together for the march. Students, teachers, parents, and grandparents all came together for the march.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Thousands marched across the Downtown Mall calling for stricter gun control measures in Charlottesville's "March For Our Lives" demonstration. 

“This is the only country that has to keep wondering when the next gun violence in a school is gonna happen and that is not acceptable,” said Priya Mahadevan, leader of Charlottesville’s Moms Demand Action chapter.

The crowd assembled at the Sprint Pavilion where they sang, chanted, and held signs that called on lawmakers to work towards stricter gun control.

“If we can’t change our politicians' minds, we’re gonna change their seats in November,” said Indivisible Charlottesville organizer Patrick Jackson.

The activists believe marching in their hometown is an effective way in joining the national conversation. 

“This is a national movement, it’s happening in every state and every city and if the lawmakers don’t listen to us now then things are gonna change,” said Mahadevan.

The march in Charlottesville was one of over 800 demonstrations happening worldwide.

  • Thousands Participate in Charlottesville's March For Our LivesMore>>

  • Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

    Full Story

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

    Full Story