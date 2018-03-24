H&R Block Helps Prevent Identify Theft With Free Shred Event

Thousands of pounds of private documents and papers were safely disposed of to help people avoid having their information stolen on Saturday.

H&R Block, located in the Rio Hill shopping center, offered a free shred event for those interested in safeguarding their information and preventing identity theft.

Organizers say the service has always been provided at their business, but this was the first time they've held the public shred event.

“We're hoping that they know that they have a place that they can come, that their documents will be destroyed, that's they're going to be safe and they don't have to worry about anybody getting their information from them,” said Nikki Mackenzie, Quality Sales Specialist of H&R Block.

By the end of the event, approximately 2,500 pounds of paper and documents were shredded.