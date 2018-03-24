Figure Skaters Enjoy Main Street Arena One Last Time Before Rink Closes

Dozens of figure skaters glided on the ice one last time at the Main Street Arena on Saturday as the rink prepares for its permanent closure on April 2.

"Both of my kids grew up here skating, they've loved it for a long time,” said Kelly Aldhizer, a mother familiar with the ice rink.

The "thanks for the memories" skating show was free and open to the public.

The show allowed the Main Street Arena skating school students to perform their routines before the rink is turned into a new office building.

"It’s kind of been a home, its home to me,” said skater Zoe Aldhizer.

Many skaters say they will continue to skate after the arena closes. In order to do so, they’ll have to travel to Richmond to practice and participate in regional competitions.