Over 2,400 Racers Show up for Charlottesville Ten Miler

Central Virginia runners took on Charlottesville’s oldest foot race Saturday morning for a good cause.

More than 2,400 racers ran in the 43rd annual Charlottesville ten miler. Proceeds of this year's race will benefit the Building Goodness foundation.

"Building Goodness helps so many other nonprofits in the area, so it was a no brainer when we selected them this year because by us helping one nonprofit, we’re actually helping ten,” said Race Director Nicole Brimer.

Brimer says over 500 people traveled from out of town to run the ten-miler this year.