Former Congressman Discusses Gun Control, Applauds Young People for Action

Former congressman Jason Altmire (D-Pa.) attended the Festival of the Book in Charlottesville on Saturday and spoke with NBC29 about gun control.

Altmire says that U.S. lawmakers should look to other countries for guidance when it comes to gun reform.

“If you look at this country and what we do with regard to guns compared to anywhere else in the world, we have more gun violence,” Altmire said. “So, I think there’s something that we’re doing that's not working [and] I think we do need to look at what other countries are doing that don’t have the prevalence of these mass shootings and think about what’s the difference.”

Altmire applauds young people for making their voices heard through action, such as with the March for Our Lives demonstration.