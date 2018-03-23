Family Says Woman's Disappearance is 'Out of Character'

New details are emerging on a woman who disappeared on Monday, March 19, after she was discharged from a wellness center in Albemarle County.

Her family says it's very unlike her to do something like this, and they're extremely worried.

Forty-nine-year-old Amanda Carlson went missing near the 500 block of Lynchburg Road after being discharged from Region Ten Wellness Recovery Center. Her family hasn't heard from her since Sunday, and Carlson was last seen around 12 p.m. Monday.

Her family says she's had some issues in the past, but she’s always worked through them. She was staying at Region Ten for some of the issues her family referenced, but she signed herself out after passing an evaluation.

Her sister says this is very out of character for her, and says Carlson usually talks to family every day.

“I think maybe she - somebody - has talked her into something,” says Carolyn Uzzell, Carlson’s sister. "She wouldn't do her family like this. There's no way."

Carlson is originally from the area, but currently lives in Bedford County with her husband.

Police believe Carlson may have taken a bus from the area. If you know anything, call crime stoppers at 434-977-4000.