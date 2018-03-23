Staunton Organization Offering Emergency Preparedness Training

An organization wants to help people in the valley know what they can do in case of an emergency or disaster.

The Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission (CSPDC) in Staunton is offering Community Emergency Response Team training.

This training is for everyday people, and the sessions teach people skills in disaster preparedness like first aid and fire safety. That way, if there’s an emergency, people will know what to do.

"If you are prepared for the big events, it really helps you in the little events,” says Rebecca Joyce of CSPDC. “I can't tell you how many times I have used the CERT training just in small emergencies, like cutting myself in the kitchen with a knife or things like that."

The Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission offers the training twice a year. The next deadline to sign up is Wednesday, March 28.