New-Look Wahoos Begin Spring Football Practice Tuesday

UVa football spring practice begins Tuesday morning. This will be coach Bronco Mendenhall's third spring practice at UVA.

Mendenhall says Monday that Arizona State transfer quarterback Bryce Petty will begin spring practice as Virginia's starting quarterback.

Mendenhall says he's eager to see what his team looks like on the field Tuesday without three of its key players from last season, Micah Kiser, Quin Blanding, and Kurt Benkert.

"The look and feel of this team is already significantly different," says Mendenhall. "Micah is not out there. That will look different. Quin is not out there. That will look different. Kurt Benkert is not out there. That will look different. I want to see what the reference point looks like. I know we'll be competitive. I know we'll be physical. I know we'll try hard, and be excited to play in the first practice. What, exactly, it looks like, in terms of, without Micah, Quin, and Kurt, that will give me a great framework of now, what structure is going to be necessary to patch those three positions up, and then to lead."

Virginia finish the regular season last year with a record of 6-6 and played in a bowl game (Military Bowl) for the first time in six years.

Mendenhall adds, "Our players are really clear about a new standard. It's not acceptable for them not to be in the postseason, anymore. That's over. Part of the new standard is we are going to play postseason. With that, comes all the things, in terms of competitive play, and how you play, beginning of the season, to end, and how we play in-state, quite frankly, and how we recruit in-state. All of those things have to lead to an increased yield. It has taken a significant jump, from Year One, to Year Two. It has to continue, and that's what the expectation is."

Watch what Mendenhall is saying during Friday's interview with TV reporters.