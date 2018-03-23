Valley Leaders Work on City Budgets for 2019

City leaders in Staunton and Waynesboro are in the process of working on next year's budget.

The Staunton city manager is proposing a $114 million budget for the 2019 fiscal year, with no proposed increases for taxes or fees. That budget includes a 3 percent pay raise for city employees and adding another resource officer for the city's schools.

Budget work sessions start in April, including a public hearing on the proposed budget on April 12 at 7:30 p.m. The meetings will take place at Staunton City Hall.

What exactly is in the Waynesboro proposed budget will become more apparent after leaders' first work session, which is slated for Monday, April 2. That meeting starts at 9 a.m. in the Yancey Building Council Chambers, and is open to the public.