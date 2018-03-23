Some Roads to Close for Charlottesville 10 Miler

The race kicks off at 7:15 a.m.

A number of streets will be closed on Saturday, March 24, in preparation for over 2,400 runners that will take part in the Charlottesville 10 miler.

The race is entering its 43rd year, with proceeds going to local nonprofits. The 10 miler will kick off at 7:15 a.m. on Massie Road by U-Hall and John Paul Jones Arena.

Organizers say there will be rolling road closures until about 9:45 a.m.

“I'm predicting we're going to probably be able to donate between $45,000 and $50,000 to Building Goodness Foundation, and we have four secondary beneficiaries which are City of Promise, International Neighbors, Living Free, and Charlottesville Municipal Band that will receive about $1,000,” says Nicole Brimer, the race director.

Registration and packet pick-up is currently happening at John Paul Jones Arena until 7 p.m.