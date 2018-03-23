Some Raise Concern Over UVA Monitoring Student Social Media Posts

The University of Virginia is monitoring the social media accounts of its students in an attempt to catch potential criminals before they commit a crime.

UVA is working with Social Sentinel, a surveillance company that sees millions of social media posts every day.

Rutherford Institute President John Whitehead believes the university's program violates their student's constitutional rights: “If you have a state university what that means is that’s the government and the 4th Amendment says you cannot do surveillance on people unless you have evidence of a crime,” he argued.

Whitehead says the software used to scan over all social media posts targets words- such as “shoot”, “kill”, or “die” - then flags those posts.

UVA Crime Prevention Coordinator Ben Rexrode says the program scans the posts of all students and does not target one specific group. He says the service is used strictly for identifying public service threats.

UVA Media Studies Professor Siva Vaidhyanathan, who researches and writes about social media, questions the school's transparency: “Because it’s a private company we can’t know right and yet. UVA is a public institution, we should know what the university is looking for,” said the professor.

"I'm comfortable with them having access to my information, because I don't engage in any of that. But I think there are students here who would be pretty upset if they found out that that was going on without their knowledge,” said UVA pre-law student Patrick Baratta.

However, Baratta questions how helpful this will even be: “If you’re monitoring students and there weren't any students involved it doesn’t make sense because the university knew about the events of August 11th, August 12th before they were going to happen. They knew there was going to be a protest, and they didn’t gain that from social media.”

Several hundred supporters and members of the "alt-right" marched with Tiki torches to the UVA Rotunda on August 11, 2017. Fights eventually broke out between those supporters and a smaller group of protesters. UVA President Teresa Sullivan said in a letter on August 15, 2017, "Law enforcement became aware late Friday [August 11] afternoon from social media posts that there was a possibility of protesters gathering at the [UVA Rotunda] later that evening."

According to Rexrode, the surveillance program is only able to view information shared publicly. Posts made on private accounts or private messages are not seen.