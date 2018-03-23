Gun Control Advocates to March on Downtown Mall

Senator Kaine says the country's youth have given him renewed hope

Charlottesville's March for Our Lives will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday

Senator Tim Kaine will be marching right alongside thousands of others in Richmond advocating for gun control on Saturday, March 24.

"I've been a little bit despondent about whether or not Congress would listen to the American public who are asking us to take meaningful steps," says Kaine.

This movement was given renewed vigor following a February shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida. In response, students walked out of their classes to spark action on gun control. Now, people across the country are preparing to send a message to their lawmakers in Congress.

"The activism of these youngsters has sort of given me a new hope," says Kaine.

Kaine says gun violence is an issue that has long overdue needed attention.

"Not just in the school shooting scenario, but obviously there's a mass casualty going on every day on streets of our cities and all across the country - whether it's homicides or suicides or gun accidents," says Kaine.

Kaine, who lives in Richmond, will be participating in the march there that's been organized by students.

In Charlottesville, organizers are preparing for their own big march that’ll take place on the Downtown Mall. Organizers say thousands of people from across Virginia are expected to participate.

Indivisible Charlottesville, Moms Demand Action, and the Charlottesville Clergy Collective are just a few of the groups that are organizing Charlottesville's March for Our Lives.

The event will begin at the Sprint Pavilion at 2 p.m. Saturday, where Charlottesville students and teachers will speak. People will then march along the Downtown Mall starting at 3 p.m.

Participants say they will walk to support the students in Parkland, Florida, and all those whose lives have been changed by gun violence.

"We've had enough,” says Patrick Jackson of Indivisible Charlottesville. “We're going to say that this never needs to happen again, and we need to make some common sense gun reforms happen."

Organizers say the message to Congress is simple: Work on gun reform or risk losing your elected position come election season this fall.