Animal Protection Proponents Work to Increase No-Kill Rate

Animal protection advocates from all over the state are gathering at the Double Tree in Albemarle County on Friday, March 23, to discuss best practices for protecting shelter animals and feral cats.

Their meeting is part of the Virginia Federation of Humane Societies' annual conference.

Experts say Virginia is leading the nation in the no-kill movement. Last year, the save rate for dogs and cats in Virginia's sheltering system was 86 percent. Animal advocates say the goal is to get that number up to 90 percent by 2020, and conferences like this one help make that possible.

Partners, including the Charlottesville-Albemarle Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and Alley Cat Allies, are talking about ways to protect Virginia's feral cat population.

Organizers are celebrating so many cats having a chance at a good life through trap-neuter-return programs instead of being impounded and euthanized. They're also shedding light on myths that feral cats are dangerous to communities.

"The reality is that cats are part of our environment,” says Debra Griggs, president of the Virginia Federation of Humane Societies. “There are lots of myths about them being voracious killers, but they're here, they're in our community, and what we support is to alter those cats and leave them alone if they're healthy and let them thrive. We have no right to scoop them up and kill them."

Speakers at the conference want people to know that cats that currently live outdoors are better off staying outdoors - instead of being brought into shelters, where they are generally put down.

Organizers say they hope people leave the conference feeling inspired to lead the state to a no-kill benchmark.

Becky Robinson, the president and founder of Alley Cat Allies, will address the group at the conference's final day on Saturday.