People Flock to Toys 'R' Us for Liquidation Sales

People flocked to the Toys "R" Us in Albemarle County on Friday, March 23, for the first day of the store's liquidation sales following the announcement last week that the chain would be closing all its doors.

Most items were on sale for 10-30 percent off the original price. Some customers came to the store simply for the discounts, while others wanted to take a walk down memory lane and remember their childhood.

"Initially because of the sales, but at the same time it’s always been like a source of free entertainment for our children,” say Raeshonda and James Johnson, who were out shopping on Friday. “We have a 3 and an 8-year-old and they would come out here daily if we let them."

The discounts were worth the trip for some, but others are holding out in hopes for a better deal later.

"Twenty percent off the clothes, 10 percent off the shoes, so I'll come back in another two weeks to see where they are," says Melissa Steppe, who was shopping at the store.

Store employees say they're trying to keep a happy face for customers, but in less than two months more than 70 of them at the Albemarle location will be out of a job.

"It’s going to be back to square one for me,” says Alexander Smith, an employee at Toys "R" Us. “I just have to possibly be out of a job for about a month, maybe.”

Toys "R" Us has extra staff working hard to handle the crowds. While some employees say they're happy about the extra hours of pay, they're also only guaranteed employment for the next 50 days. But Smith says he and his co-workers are doing their best to make sure shoppers leave happy.

"Even though we're going out of business, we're still Toys 'R' Us, and we still want to offer a great time," says Smith.

The Albemarle store manager says prices will continue to drop over the next few weeks until all items are sold. Shoppers have until April 21 to use Toys "R" Us gift cards at stores or online.