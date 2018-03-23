CFD: Kidde Recalls Dual Sensor Smoke Alarms Due to Risk of Failure

Release from the Charlottesville Fire Department:

Charlottesville, Va. – The Charlottesville Fire Department would like you to know there is a recall on Kidde dual sensor smoke alarms.

A yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process can cover one of the two smoke sensors and compromise the smoke alarm’s ability to detect smoke, posing a risk of consumers not being alerted to a fire in their home.

Your smoke alarm is the most important piece of safety equipment in your home. It will alert you and your family if you have a fire in your home.

Most deadly fires in America occur during the night, between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. The majority (51.6 percent) of victims of home fires die in their sleep.

Your family's chances of surviving a home fire DOUBLE when there are working smoke alarms in the home.

Missing or dead batteries are the main reasons smoke alarms do not sound in response to a fire.

The Charlottesville Fire Department offers free smoke alarms to City of Charlottesville residents. Call 434-970- 3245 for more information or to request a free smoke alarm.

Consumer Contact:

Kidde toll-free at 833-551- 7739 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m.to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, or online at www.kidde.com and click on “Product Safety Recall” for more information.