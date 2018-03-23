8 Graduate Charlottesville's GO Driver Program

Eight new bus drivers will soon take to the streets in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

Charlottesville's latest class from the GO (Growing Opportunity) Driver program [PDF] graduated from training Friday, March 23. GO Driver is a five-week training program that is free for eligible participants.

Four of the graduates will soon drive Albemarle County Public School buses, while the other four are set to drive for Charlottesville Area Transit.

“This is a big accomplishment for them. We have several individuals who are refugees from other countries where they don't have opportunities like this, and so they know that this was something that was given to them and they took full advantage of it,” said Charlottesville Chief of Workforce Development Strategies Hollie Lee.

Though the program has been around since 2014, this is the first year GO Driver has been offered to people who live outside of Charlottesville.