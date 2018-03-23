Thomas Jefferson Health District to Provide Free PrEP Medication to Prevent HIV

Release from the Virginia Department of Health:

(Charlottesville, Va.) – In an effort to help people reduce their risk of getting HIV, the Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD serving the City of Charlottesville and Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, and Nelson counties) will offer Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (“PrEP”), an HIV prevention medication, at little to no cost.

PrEP, also known as Truvada, is a once daily pill for people who do not have HIV and want to prevent getting HIV. When taken as prescribed, PrEP reduces the risk of getting HIV through sex by 90 percent or more.

TJHD will provide PrEP for eligible Virginians, regardless of income or insurance status. PrEP is for men and women who are HIV-negative and considered at increased risk for getting HIV. People who are interested in getting PrEP, or want to learn about their risk for HIV, should contact TJHD’s Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department at (434) 363-6061.

“We hope to remove any financial barriers for preventing HIV by offering PrEP at little to no cost for people at increased risk for HIV,” said Clare Ruday, TJHD Public Health Nurse Senior. “Call the Health Department to find out if PrEP is right for you!”

Nearly 50,000 people get infected with HIV each year in the United States. PrEP is a highly effective option for preventing HIV. PrEP contains two medicines that work to block HIV infection for taking hold and spreading throughout the body. PrEP doesn’t protect against other sexually transmitted infections so it is most effective when used with other prevention strategies such as condoms.

To learn more about PrEP, call TJHD’s PrEP Coordinator at (434) 363-6061 or visit www.CDC.gov/HIV/risk/prep.