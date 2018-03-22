Khizr Khan Discusses Journey to Become U.S. Citizen at Festival of the Book

Khizr Khan speaking at the Festival of the Book

Close to 1,000 people packed into the Martin Luther King, Jr., Performing Arts Center in Charlottesville on Thursday, March 22, to hear a talk from Gold Star father and author Khizr Khan.

As part of the Virginia Festival of the Book, Khan shared experiences that he’s written about in his book "An American Family."

Organizers say Khan's talk was the highlight of the festival because his story is a reminder that America should welcome newcomers from all lands.

Thursday night, Khan relayed his journey to become an American citizen to a packed room.

“I paused outside the courtroom to think back of the indignities that I had gone through,” says Khan.

Khan has lived under martial law twice in his life. He first read the United States Constitution when he was 22 years old and fell in love with it.

"There is no other document like the Constitution of the United States, and I can say that with authority having read the constitutions of the world," says Khan.

While he was born in Pakistan, Khan fully understands and appreciates American values. He believes everyone deserves the chance to live out the American dream.

"We are created with equal dignity and equal privilege and equal rights,” says Khan. “It’s where we are where we come from, the color and the languages and cultures make no difference; in dignity we're all equal."

Organizers of the Festival of the Book say Khan's story reminds people to stand up for their beliefs.

“The focus of so many conversations that are happening locally is really around social justice and issues of personal and political rights and freedoms, and so we are honored to have Mr. Khan join us tonight for this program," says Sarah Lawson, assistant director of the festival.

Khan told the audience the amendment he would add to the Constitution if he could.

"That amendment would be that every citizen of the United States must read the document, must read the Constitution of the United States in its entirety," says Khan.

Khan hopes America will continue to open its doors to welcome newcomers from all lands.

“United States, this blessed nation, this blessed country, remains a beacon of hope for the rest of the world," says Khan.

After his talk, Khan signed copies of his books "An American Family” and "This is Our Constitution," a book to remind young readers why the Constitution still matters.