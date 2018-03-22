Competition Continues at JMU Football Spring Practice

Mike Houston has a record of 28-2 in two seasons at JMU

The Dukes have four players competing for the starting QB job this season

The JMU football team has questions at quarterback.

Four players are vying for the Number One job this season.

Junior Cole Johnson served as Bryan Schor's backup last year.

Senior Hunter Etheridge played his prep ball at Woodberry Forest.

Lefty Gage Moloney redshirted his freshman season in 2018.

Ben DiNucci is a transfer from Pitt, who has two years of eligibility remaining.

"Wide open right now," says head coach Mike Houston. "Right now you've got four guys competing. Some of them have had good days, and then not so good days. It's been kind of back and forth, so really, we're looking for the guy who can establish a bit more consistency to really take over and win the job."

Senior wide receiver David Eldridge says, "They all kind of interchange with First Team, Second Team, Third Team, so as Spring Practice has unfolded, I've seen all of them make great plays, and contribute well to the offense."

Eldridge is in his senior year with the Dukes, after transferring from UVa before the start of last season.

"Now that I have a year under my belt with the offense, and know the offense pretty well, it helps me try and help the receiver room as best that I can, being a senior," says Eldridge.

The Dukes were on the field for their fourth practice of the spring on Thursday, and their second practice in full pads.

Linebacker Dimitri Holloway had a career-high 16 tackles in the national championship game in 2016.

He only played in one game in 2017, before breaking his ankle, and missing the rest of the season.

The redshirt junior is looking to get back into the starting lineup this year.

"It was tough, just knowing that I had to deal with something like that," says Holloway. "I've never been away from football for that long. It was one of those things I knew I couldn't be selfish about, and I just just had to be there for the rest of the guys, throughout the rest of the season."

Holloway says he's still working his way back to full health, and he will be counted on to lead a linebacker corps made up mostly of freshmen and sophomores.

"One of the main things I have to do, knowing that we have a lot of young guys out here, is just being a leader, the right leader, for the guys out here," says Holloway.

Houston says, "Overall, we've been pleased with the effort of those guys. Really looking forward to getting some of our junior and senior leaders back out and practicing with us before the spring is over with."

The Dukes will hold their spring game on April 14th.