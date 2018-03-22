'Hoos & Hopkins Set for Top-10 Showdown Saturday

Saturday morning is a top-10 showdown in men's lacrosse.

10th ranked Virginia plays host to 9th ranked Johns Hopkins in the annual showdown for the Doyle Smith Cup.

The last four regular season games between the two schools have needed overtime to decide the outcome. Virginia had beaten Hopkins three straight, before losing to Hopkins last year in Baltimore 18-17.

"There's certainty an intensity between the two teams," says UVA head coach Lars Tiffany. "Up and down the rosters and the staff we know each other really well. There's a competitiveness that reaches a different level for the Doyle Smith Cup. It's really exciting now that Hopkins is straight in front of us."

"The history of it definitely puts an edge on it and the skill level every game," says junior defenseman Zach Ambrosino. "It's one of those teams where you know coming into the game there's no question about the personnel on the other team. Every guy is there to win, every guy is a high-level guy and every guy is going to bury that shot or be physical with you. There's no easy breaks in a game like that."

Saturday's game faces off at 11:30am at Klockner Stadium. It will be the 72nd straight year these two teams have faced each other in a series that dates back to 1904.