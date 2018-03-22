Movie on Convicted Murderer Jens Soering Plays at Violet Crown

People gathered in downtown Charlottesville on Thursday, March 22, to watch a movie about the former University of Virginia student who’s now serving two life sentences for murders he says he did not commit.

"Killing for Love" was shown at the Violet Crown on the Downtown Mall Thursday night. The movie tells the story of Jens Soering, who was found guilty of murdering his girlfriend's parents in 1985.

The movie was followed by a Q&A with co-author of the book "Killing for Love" Bill Sizemore and Albemarle County Sheriff Chip Harding.

Harding reinvestigated the case back in May of 2017 and wrote a letter to former Governor Terry McAuliffe saying he believed Soering is innocent.

"This was the first televised murder case in the history of Virginia, so a lot of people formed strong opinions about his guilt at the time - as did I - so it’s not until you really start going behind the curtain and seeing what really happened do you get enlightened and realize there could have been a mistake made here," says Harding.

Sheriff Harding says he's drafting a letter to Governor Ralph Northam asking for Soering to be pardoned.