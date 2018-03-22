Madison County Sheriff's Office Investigates Shooting

Madison County Sheriff's Office Press Release:

In the early morning hours of March 22, 2018, a Madison County Sheriff’s Office Deputy, while on patrol, discovered a male laying on the side of the road in the 3000 block of Orange Road, in the Aroda area of Madison County. During the investigation, it was determined that the victim had been shot. The victim was transported to UVA Medical Center.

Further investigation by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of the following subject:

Dylan P. Statts, 24 years of age, of the 3000 block of Orange Road has been charged with the following:

Felony, Malicious shooting with intent to main, disfigure or kill

Felony, use, attempt to use or display a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Dylan P. Statts is currently being held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange.