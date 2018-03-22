Panel Chooses Solution to Clear Up Traffic on Hydraulic Road

The Hydraulic Planning Advisory Panel has chosen a preferred solution to clear up traffic on Hydraulic Road in Albemarle County.

At its meeting on Thursday, March 22, the panel, which includes members who represent both the city and county, agreed adding a road grade separation would be best for moving traffic north and south.

The panel says the community is already familiar with the road grade separation concept, as one was recently added at Rio Road and Route 29.

City Councilor Kathy Galvin says it’s important to make the area accessible to pedestrians and bicyclists.

“We're going to have a much more integrated, interconnected network that’s going to facilitate a lot more great living experiences, a lot more destinations for entertainment, for recreation, and, you know, moving forward this is exactly what we want,” says Galvin.

This chosen option eliminates the Hillsdale Drive entrance to the Kmart development area, but the panel will see if it can still make one work.

Charlottesville City Council and the planning commission will discuss the proposed road grade separation at its joint meeting on Tuesday night.