Plans Drawn Out for Main Street Arena in Downtown Charlottesville

New details are emerging on what’s slated to replace Charlottesville’s Main Street Arena.

A developer hopes to foster new business by constructing a new multi-use space.

In just over a week from Thursday, March 22, Main Street Arena will close its doors for the final time. In its place, CSH Development plans to build a nearly one-acre office space.

Developers say the new building is set to provide offices for existing businesses as well as new ones, and it’ll provide large indoor and outdoor areas for public use. It will also house a public walkway to connect the mall with Water Street.

"Basically, it'll open about three-quarters of the building," says Andrew Boninti, the president of CSH Development. "You're going through an open-air courtyard, and then you'll kinda go underneath the building and you'll be right out on Water Street."

Boninti and his team hope this building brings businesses and the public together in a unique way.

“We’re hoping to build a multi-tenant building that brings together innovators,” says Andrew Boninti, the president of CSH Development. “This will foster exchanges of ideas and will also stimulate economic development and employment opportunities.”

Construction could affect that end of the Downtown Mall for up to two years, but developers are hopeful that the lasting impacts will far outweigh the setbacks.

"By building this building and bringing all of the additional people downtown, I think the benefits are gonna be pretty obvious for the restaurants and all of the merchants that are down there," says Boninti.

Construction is expected to start this summer and the project is intended to be completed by spring 2020.