Deer Population Management Program Feeds Those in Need

Charlottesville's deer management program is making it easier for families in Charlottesville to get a meal on the table.

Charlottesville started this program back in February to help curb the deer overpopulation in and around the city. Sharpshooters hired by the city have been able to take down 130 deer in just a couple weeks.

The animal meat gathered through this process is going to a good cause. Food banks around central Virginia are now accepting hundreds of pounds of this meat as a donation for families in need.

The meat is donated through Hunters for the Hungry to organizations like the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, which is a low-income grocery service in Charlottesville. For some, the addition of venison into their diet is a luxury.

"Meat is not something we always have because we rely on primarily donations," says Jane Colony Mills of Loaves and Fishes.

The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank has seen thousands of people fed over the years thanks to this program.

"They're trying to cull a herd of deer within the city limits of Charlottesville," says Joe Caputi of the BRAFB. "They've pinpointed about 130 head of deer."

Employees say the meat is being used in a variety of forms and hungry customers in need have been thrilled by the new meal option.

"It's been coming to us in the form of deer roasts, deer steaks, and ground venison,” says Mills. “People have been thrilled to get it. It's been really wonderful to add to what we're able to give out."

However, not everyone's reaction has been enthusiastic.

"It's mixed," says Mills. "It depends on where people are from. If they are country folk, they're used to venison. If they're city folk, they're not necessarily."

Employees from both organizations say controlling the deer population benefits the environment and those who want to get a meal on the table.

"It's a win-win for the city, the residents of the city, and for those in need in our community that need food assistance," says Caputi.

The city program’s goal is to reach about 150 deer that have been spotted only in public parks. The program is planned to wrap up at the end of March.