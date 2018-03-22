Quantcast

Stories from Voices of Adult Learners Being Offered to Charlottesville Community

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Charlottesville community members who learned English as a second language are sharing their stories at a special event Thursday night.

The Voices of Adult Learners event hosted by Piedmont Virginia Community College will feature stories written and told by students from the Adult Learning Center.

The stories will give insight into each student's unique background.

“All the stories that are in the book and all the stories that we were reading in the class are really interesting because you can see our different backgrounds,” said program graduate Lyudmila Abdulayeva.

The free event is set to get underway at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 22, at Portico Church in Charlottesville. Attendees will receive a free copy of the 2018 Voices of Adult Learners story collection.

