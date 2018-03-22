Update: Judge Dismisses Civil Case Against ACPD Officer Andrew Holmes

The federal judge hearing one of the five racial profiling cases against an Albemarle County police officer has dismissed the case.

Judge Norman K. Moon made his ruling Thursday, March 22, during the second day of the jury trial against Andrew Holmes.

Judge Moon said defense attorney Jeffrey E. Fogel established how Holmes treated the black plaintiffs during traffic stops, but failed to prove the officer treated people of other races differently than that.

Plaintiffs Bianca Johnson and Delmar Canada claimed Holmes targets black men based on the quality of their car, and linked them to potential drug involvement.

Sergio Harris took the stand Thursday morning. He too has filed a lawsuit against Harris, as well as a second officer.

Harris testified to his own traffic stops involving the two officers on several occasions. Jurors watched police video of one incident.

The officers did seize and searched Harris’ car. He claims authorities never told him why he was being searched, and that investigators ruined his car: ripped wires, scratches, holes in headlights, damaged buttons and running boards, and other issues.

Jurors then heard testimony from Rodney Hubbard, another person who had filed a complaint against Holmes.

The jury was expected to go into deliberations later in the day Thursday.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story, we are working to get more information and will bring you updates here on NBC29.com and tonight on NBC29 HD News at 5 and 6.