Judge Sets Trial Date in Sex Assault Case Against Former UVA Student

A judge in Charlottesville Circuit Court is advancing the case against former University of Virginia student Stephen Dalton Baril.

Baril is accused of sexually assaulting a fellow UVA student on February 1, 2017, after meeting at a bar near the university.

According to authorities, Baril turned himself at the magistrate’s office and was arrested without incident on June 14, 2017. Charlottesville police charged him with rape and forcible sodomy.

Baril was released into the custody of his parents on $10,000 bond. He had withdrawn from UVA in April 2017.

The judge rejected motions from the defense Thursday, March 22. Baril's’ attorneys attempted to block friends of the alleged victim from testifying about what she told them after the reported assault. They also wanted to specifically question prospective jurors about their feelings on sentencing guidelines.

A 4-day jury trial is now scheduled to begin July 24.

Baril is the grandson of former Governor John Nicholas Dalton, who was in office from 1978 to 1982.