Charlottesville Area Transit to Detour Multiple Routes March 24

03/21/2018 Release from Charlottesville Area Transit:

Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT) will experience multiple detours this weekend. The detours will impact the Free Trolley, Route 4, Route 6, and Route 9.

Lane Road

The temporary closure of Lane Road will impact Routes 4, 6, and 9. Rather than traveling on Lane Road, all three routes will use Lee Street. Each route will approach Lee Street from Roosevelt Brown Boulevard. From Lee Street, buses will turn right onto Jefferson Park Avenue and right onto West Main Street.

Route 4 and Route 9 will follow this path for both the inbound and outbound directions.

Passengers who typically wait at the Jordan Hall and UVA Hospital bus stops on JPA will need to wait at a temporary CAT bus stop on Lee Street (UTS bus stop). Passenger who wait for the Route 4 and Route 9 at the outbound West Main Street @ 11th Street bus stop will need to cross the road and wait on the opposite side.

The detour will be in effect Saturday, March 24, and Sunday, March 25 (please note that only Route 9 operates this portion of road on Sunday).

2nd Street Mall Crossing

The Free Trolley will not serve the mall crossing on Saturday, March 24, between the hours of 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Instead, the route will use Ridge McIntire Road to reach Market Street. Passengers who usually board the bus at the corner of 2nd Street SW and Main St, should instead use the E Market Street at 2nd Street NE bus stop.