City Councilor Working to Bring High-Speed Internet to All CRHA Sites

A plan to bring high-speed internet to public housing in Charlottesville has been delayed, but one Charlottesville City Councilor thinks it will definitely pass at some point.

City Councilor Wes Bellamy has been working with Ting to bring internet to all Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority sites for $9.95 per month.

On its meeting on Monday, March 19, City Council decided to delay its decision on whether to spend more than $150,000 to cover installation and hardware costs.

“We want all of our residents, specifically those who are most in need, to be able to have access to high-speed internet to be able to - for students to do their homework, for people who live there to possibly look for jobs and look for other opportunities - and it’s just one more step for us to bring equity throughout the city,” says Bellamy.

Ting representatives will be at the council meeting on Monday, April 16, to answers questions about the project. Bellamy is hoping a decision will be made during that meeting.