Albemarle Officer Accused of Racial Profiling Involved in 5th Case

An Albemarle County police officer who is currently in the midst of a lawsuit for allegedly making racially motivated traffic stops is linked with another federal case.

Andrew Holmes was already accused in four separate cases and new information shows that he is involved in another civil case with another officer.

Sergio Harris is the plaintiff is this fifth civil case.

Harris accuses Holmes of stopping him three times in one day without reasonable grounds, and another officer for unreasonable search.



His attorney says he thinks it is due to the color of his skin.

Harris was stopped by Officer Holmes back in late 2015, three times in a single day.



He was stopped twice in a period of 24-hours for an alleged light out-- both times Harris showed that all his lights were functional.



Harris was then stopped for the third time that day and issued a citation for failure to stop--which was later thrown out by a judge.



About a month later, officer Casey Mikus stopped Harris for speeding.

Holmes showed up on the scene and the two officers seized and dismantled his vehicle.

"None the less they thought they could catch something. and this is a pattern, where they believe that they can identify certain people based on a profile, and we've complained that much of the profiling that's happened at least with Officer Holmes has been that the persons male, black, driving a nice car,” said Jeff Fogel, Attorney.

Fogel adds that he believes Holmes is tying those three factors to drug distribution.