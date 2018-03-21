Employees at CHO Keep Runways Clear During Spring Snow Storm

The spring snow storm made March 21 a little busier than usual for employees at Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Airport (CHO).

Extra staffing included having a little over a dozen people to deal with snow and flight changes.

Many employees at CHO started their work day at 11 p.m. March 20.

A handful of flights heading north toward the storm's path were delayed or canceled.

The airport brought in a team of twenty people to operate plows and machines to keep the runway as clear as possible.

The trucks range from snow blowers to packers that place the snow away from the airplanes so that they can arrive and depart.

CHO to keep a close eye on your flights through the evening as the airport deals with ice as well.

"Just continue to check with your airlines in case something happens or if the weather picks back up. That's going to be your first notice. You can also check our website,” said Stewart Key, Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport.

Employees say this is the first snow of the season that has really impacted the runway.