VDOT Employee Warns Drivers of Overnight Freeze

Johnson has been working with VDOT for 39 years

Work to prepare Charlottesville for the late-season snowfall began late Tuesday night on March 20.

City crews first pretreated the roads, then they plowed and coated them with sand.

Duane Johnson in Crozet started driving and plowing for the Virginia Department of Transportation 39 years ago. The drivers work in 12-hour shifts plowing and adding sand to the roads for traction.

Johnson, who's in charge of clearing Afton Mountain on Wednesday, says it takes a lot of patience.

"You don't want to leave that mountain," says Johnson. "That's critical. The mountain can go bad in just a matter of minutes."

To ensure transportation safety, VDOT employees have to remain diligent in clearing the roads for drivers.

"Depending on the temperature, when it's in the teens you gotta hit it every hour," says Johnson. "When it's in the twenties and thirties, every other hour."

Despite the hard work, Johnson says the most rewarding part of his job is knowing he’s helping to keep people safe.

"This may sounds a little crazy, but I think of little babies sitting in car seats and their little knobby knees cause I'm a granddaddy,” says Johnson. “I want to keep them safe. I want to do the best I can to keep them safe."

Johnson says after a wet snow, roadways often freeze overnight. He says even if the roads look clean, he’s warning drivers to watch out for slippery spots on Thursday morning.