Staunton Police Arrest 2 on Robbery Charges

Staunton Police Department Press Release:

On March 21, 2018 the Staunton Police Department received information that subjects involved in a robbery in Strasburg, Va were presently located in the City of Staunton. The subjects were arrested without incident by Staunton Police at the Stonewall Jackson Hotel.

Richard Dale Culley, 29, of Nathalie, Va was charged by Strasburg Police with two counts of robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Tammy Ann Culley, 28, of Nathalie, Va was charged by Strasburg Police with two counts of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and conspiracy to use a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Both are currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail.