Charlottesville Derby Dames Searching for Practice Space Closer to Home

Members of the non-profit organization, the Charlottesville Derby Dames (CDD), are on the hunt for a permanent home to prep for their bouts.

The league participates in roller derby, which is a competitive, contact sport played on quad skates.

To sharpen their skills, the ladies need at least 10,000 square feet indoors, located in either Charlottesville or Albemarle County.

"We always want a permanent home that we can have our bouts in, that we can practice in, and unfortunately there's just not a good space for us at the moment (in Charlottesville),” said Shank, Charlottesville Derby Dames.

The team was established in 2007, starting with founding members Jessika Daver and Phenol Barbie Doll.

Membership has now increased to over 80 members, with two travel teams.

Their All Stars team, consisting of their most skilled skaters, represents the league for the Women's Flat Track Derby Association (WFTDA) ranking in international travel.

The dames would like to move into a new space for spring and summer bouts so they can effectively prepare earning a WFTDA post-season bid.

Currently, the team practices at a warehouse in Ruckersville, which is quite the commute for the dames who practice three to four times a week. Additionally, they would like to be closer to the people who come to see their matches.

"We are the Charlottesville Derby Dames and we want to play in Charlottesville. We want to play for our fans because we have such great fans,” said Crashiopeia, Charlottesville Derby Dames.

If you can help the team or would like to get involved please contact the organization’s Space Committee at space@charlottesvillederbydames.comor check out their website here.

Below is a layout guide in accordance with WFTDA regulations: