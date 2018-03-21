Charlottesville Crews Working to Keep City Streets Safe

Public works crews are working to keep the streets clear

Public works crews are working around the clock to clear Charlottesville's streets.

They're ramping up their use of technology to get the city back up and running after Tuesday night’s snowfall. By Wednesday afternoon, most streets in Charlottesville have been cleared of snow and are just wet.

The city deployed 15 trucks overnight on Tuesday, March 20, and 20 during the day on Wednesday to plow and treat the roads. Crews are putting down about 100 pounds of salt per mile to prevent an icy build-up.

The Charlottesville Public Works team tracks its crews and monitors traffic cameras live from a command center.

Before next winter, the city plans to consolidate its intelligent transportation system, snow command center, and emergency operations center into one room. This winter, the city started using a weather service to get real-time, precise forecasts.

“The forecaster gives us a pretty precise location analysis of when the storm will be coming in and what to expect, and so we deploy our crews - the right crews, the right material, at the right time,” says Paul Oberdorfer, the director of Charlottesville Public Works. “It saves money and provides a higher level of service.”

Public works and parks and recreation crews are also out clearing school parking lots and sidewalks in the hopes of opening the doors for students Thursday.

Home and business owners in Charlottesville have 24 hours after the storm officially ends to shovel sidewalks beside their properties.

City crews will continue on-duty overnight Wednesday into Thursday to monitor for any spots that may refreeze. They’re warning drivers to watch out for shiny pavement, which may indicate icy spots, overnight and into the morning.