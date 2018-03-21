City Crews Cleaning Snow Off Waynesboro Streets

Snow plows are out clearing the pavement across the Shenandoah Valley.

Waynesboro city crews could be seen driving in plow-brigade-style Wednesday, March 21, to remove snow from all lanes along Rosser Avenue out to the interstate.

Some neighborhood streets were still pretty much snow and ice covered around noon.

An electronic message board at the Interstate-64 exit warned drivers to watch out for snow and ice conditions.

Drivers on Afton Mountain faced near white-out conditions at times Wednesday morning.

Virginia State Police say troopers have responded to more than 250 traffic crashes statewide so far.