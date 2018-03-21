Martin Hardware Unpacks Winter Supplies for Spring Snow Storm

Outdoor supply stores throughout central Virginia had to turn back their calendars and return to winter thanks to the springtime snow storm.

Martin Hardware in Charlottesville was busy Wednesday morning with last minute shoppers gearing up with shovels and sleds.

Employees say they had already packed away the sleds for the season and were turning their attention to selling spring items.

“This past week we actually started putting the sleds away and the wood stoves and stuff like that, and getting ready for the spring stuff. Still had the shovels out, so now that we're kind of in between now. So we’re going back to the old before we can continue on with the warmer stuff,” said Chris Davis, assistant manager.

Some workers had been skeptical about the snow storm, and said not too many people came by Tuesday for winter supplies. Now that the storm has hit, the store has been pretty busy with folks grabbing shovels, salt, and sleds.

A couple kids were in the store picking out new sleds with their parents. They then made the short trek over to Washington Park to enjoy their snow day.