Virginia State Police Respond to 240 Crashes as Snow Falls

Snow plow along Route 33 in the Rockingham County area (Photo courtesy VDOT)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia State Police say they've responded to more than 240 traffic crashes since midnight and are asking drivers to avoid going out in the snow.

Police said in a statement that most of the 244 traffic crashes only involved damage to vehicles and there were no reported fatalities.

Transportation officials urged Virginians Wednesday, March 21, to avoid travel.

A spring snow storm is hitting much of Virginia, closing schools and offices. The spring nor'easter also caused the federal government to close its offices in the Washington area.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced that state agencies in the Richmond area would open late.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather or winter storm advisory for much of the state.

