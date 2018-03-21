Updated: Limited Service Schedule for Charlottesville Area Transit March 21

03/21/2018 Updated Release from Charlottesville Area Transit:

11:30 AM Update... The following routes are now operating on their usual alignments:

Route 2

Route 3

Route 4

Route 5

Route 6

Route 7

Route 11

Slippery road conditions have resulted in the following routes to operate on a limited/altered service schedule:

Route 9 - The route is unable to provide service to bus stops north of the YMCA.

Free Trolley - The route is operating on a reduced frequency and is unable to serve the 2nd Street Mall Crossing bus stop.

Routes that are currently not in service are as follows:

Route 1

Route 8

Route 10

CAT will continue to monitor road conditions. Should conditions improve, additional service will resume.

Changing road conditions have caused a few adjustments. Route 5 is now able to serve Commonwealth Drive, south of Greenbrier Drive.

Unfortunately, Route 4 is unable to serve Cherry Avenue between Roosevelt Brown Boulevard and Ridge Street.

In addition, the Free Trolley is unable to serve the 2nd Street Mall Crossing bus stop.

All other routes are following our 9:00 AM status.

Due to the current road conditions, the following routes are not in service:

Route 1

Route 8

Route 10

The following routes are operating with limited service:

Route 5 - Is operating on a reduced frequency and is unable to provide service to Commonwealth Drive and Four Seasons Drive.

Route 6 - Is unable to provide service to Ridge Street and Brookwood Drive

Route 7 - Is operating on a reduced frequency and is unable to serve the Hydraulic Road Kroger.

Route 9 - Is unable to provide service to bus stops north of the YMCA.

Free Trolley - Is operating on a reduced frequency.

The following routes are operating on their usual alignments:

Route 2

Route 3

Route 4

Route 11

We will continue to monitor road conditions. Should conditions improve, we will resume additional service.