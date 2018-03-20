Faith Community Calls on Albemarle County to Make Housing Affordable for All Ages

The faith community is trying to solve the affordable housing crisis in Albemarle County and Charlottesville.

A variety of congregations met at Church of the Incarnation on Tuesday, March 20, to discuss the problems and what can be done.

It’s all part of the Interfaith Movement Promoting Action by Congregations Together (IMPACT) justice rally.

Each year, IMPACT picks an issue it wants to tackle. This year, the hot topic on many people’s minds is affordable housing.

"We are taught to honor and glorify our seniors," says Vikki Bravo of Congregation Beth Israel. "In fact we are taught in the book of Leviticus to stand in the presence of seniors."

IMPACT started studying seniors struggling in Albemarle County back in 2015, but found county supervisors still made no future plans on how to address the problem. On Tuesday, it brought its findings to the public.

“They're like our parents and our grandparents - they raised us, they got us to where we are today,” says Pastor Daniel Xisto, the co-president of IMPACT and pastor at Charlottesville Seventh-day Adventist.

It found that nearly 3,000 senior households struggle with being able to pay for their housing and almost 1,000 of those pay more than half their monthly income for their cost of living.

As a result of these findings, IMPACT wants to adjust Albemarle County's proposed housing fund so that the policy for affordable senior housing becomes a permanent multi-million dollar fund.

"I can’t believe that a city that boasts titles like the ‘number five happiest, healthiest city in America’ can let such a thing happen," says Sheila Herlihy of the Church of Incarnation.

IMPACT also studied 12 housing providers and found that more than 50 percent of nonstudents in Charlottesville rent rather than own homes, with more than 48 percent of them burdened by the cost of housing.

“These are entrenched systems we're confronting,” says Herlihy.

It wants the city to make it easier and cheaper for private and nonprofit companies to build low-income homes.

“Cutting through that red tape and getting the job done,” says Xisto.

IMPACT also hopes to change the zoning policy, so that the city's zoning ordinance gives builders incentives to build smaller, more affordable homes instead of large expensive developments.

The night of action is called the Nehemiah. IMPACT plans to invite decision makers from Albemarle County and Charlottesville to the Martin Luther King, Jr., Performing Arts Center at Charlottesville High School on April 24 at 6 p.m. to bring its action items forward.