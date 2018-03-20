VSP Investigating Fatal Crash in Louisa County

Virginia State Police Press Release:

LOUISA CO., Va. – On Monday (March 19, 2018), at approximately 11:50 p.m., the Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash with fatality at eastbound Interstate 64 at the 141 mile marker in Louisa County.

The Trooper’s preliminary investigation reveals that a 2013 Acura driven by Danielle Francesca Johnson, 27, of Palmyra, Va., was traveling eastbound Interstate 64 running off road left up an embankment and striking a tree.

Johnson (sole occupant) was not wearing her seatbelt, and succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

Speed and alcohol are factors being considered in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.