Valley Employers Learn Methods to Employ Veterans

Employers in the valley spent the day learning about how to hire and retain veterans.

Virginia Values Veterans, otherwise known as the V3 program, hosted the training at Blue Ridge Community College in Weyers Cave. About 35 employers attended the session on Tuesday, March 20.

"It's really a business decision of why folks should be hiring veterans - not necessarily just, this is not a welfare program,” says Ross Koenig, V3’s program manager. “This is actually a reason to help better help your businesses prosper and profit.

Koenig says since the program’s inception close to six years ago, more than 31,000 veterans have been hired in Virginia.

"Veterans don't need welfare,” says Carlos Hopkins, the secretary of veterans and defense affairs. “What they need is the support. They've already earned everything we're trying to give them. We want to make sure they know the services and the resources that are out there."

The training included a talk about the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act, working with the Virginia Employment Commission, benefits of on-the-job training, and myths surrounding post-traumatic stress disorder