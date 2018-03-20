Quantcast

Cooking Club Students Look to Community for Donations

Edited by Emmy Freedman
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

An after-school program that teaches students the essentials of cooking is asking for the public’s help.

Every day, about 15 fifth and sixth graders stay after school at Walker Upper Elementary School for its cooking club.

Even though the club gets some funding from the school, equipment is limited. In response, the club's sponsor started a GoFundMe page to raise money to help the club buy knives and cutting boards.

“No matter where they are in life, like you always kind of need to know how to cook, you kind of need to know how to boil water and it’s just really handy to know how to use a chef knife and be able to feed yourself,” says Becky Calvert, the club’s sponsor.

The GoFundMe is trying to raise $2,000. If you want to donate, click here.

