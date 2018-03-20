Central Va. Community Reacts to Trump Announcement on Opioid Abuse

President Trump's announcement of a new nationwide initiative to stop opioid abuse and reduce the demand for drugs is drawing mixed reactions from experts on the epidemic in central Virginia.

Dayna Bowen Matthew, a University of Virginia law professor who focuses on equity in healthcare, says the president's plan is timely with a recent report from the Centers for Disease Control that counts a record number of opioid overdose deaths in 2016. She believes this crisis can unite people because it's affecting every race in all communities.

President Trump unveiled his plan on Monday, March 19, in New Hampshire. It includes proposals to reduce drug demand through education and preventing over-prescription, and also expands treatment and recovery services.

Matthew applauds the president's plan as comprehensive, but she says the plan fails to address the social issues of housing, education, and unemployment that cause despair in families. She also says that she's very troubled by the tough criminal justice approach in the president's plan - including seeking the death penalty for drug traffickers. She says treating drug addiction as a crime is proven to not work.

“These multi-generational upsets were not a part of the president's plan for addressing the drug crisis,” says Matthew. “This is where people live. This is where people recover. And this is where their need is.”

Region Ten in Charlottesville wants to be able to provide equal treatment for everyone with its office-based opioid treatment program.

"By getting effective treatment, they're able to regain employment, get back on track with their lives, with their families, with housing," says Marny Bentley, the senior director of adult clinical services at Region Ten.

Trump’s plan includes expanding access to medication-assisted treatment. Region Ten has helped about 20 people since starting that program last year.

"We certainly see a large portion of the population with substance use that does not have insurance to cover, and we are actively looking at funding sources but are hopeful that some of the federal initiatives will help that," says Bentley.

Right now, Region Ten only offers the medication-assisted treatment to people covered by insurance.