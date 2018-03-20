Charlottesville Fire Department Welcomes Eight New Firemen

Eight new firefighters with the Charlottesville Fire Department

The Charlottesville Fire Department is welcoming eight new firefighters to the force.

A graduation ceremony was held March 20 at the Ridge Street Fire Station.

Chief Andrew Baxter welcomed the new recruits during the public ceremony.

Some of the newly inducted firefighters are from central Virginia, while others are from out-of-state.

"The last few weeks we worked hard, the eight of us. It's exciting to finally be out. Get out, use out training, I'm excited,” Jiovani Estela

The new firemen are as listed: Jamie Ayers, Kyle Courtney, Cliff Dooms, Jathanial Dorsey, Jiovani Estela, Andrew Kniss, Ari Nathanson, and Craig Sorokti.

"It's an important milestone as we bring these eight firefighters in to the Charlottesville Fire Department Family," said Chief Andrew Baxter.

The recruits recently wrapped up some of their training with a live burn exercise with some recruits from Albemarle County.