Mural Planned for 4th Street to Remember August 12 Events

Mural Planned for 4th Street to Remember August 12 EventsPosted: Updated:
A mock-up of the mural
Destinee Wright, a Charlottesville artist
The proposed location for the mural
Mural Planned for 4th Street to Remember August 12 EventsMore>>
Reported by Matt Talhelm
Reported by Matt Talhelm
Matt reports live from the Charlottesville newsroom Monday through Wednesday and anchors the weekend editions of NBC29 News at 6 & 11. Follow Matt on Twitter, Facebook, or send him an email.Full Story
Matt reports live from the Charlottesville newsroom Monday through Wednesday and anchors the weekend editions of NBC29 News at 6 & 11. Follow Matt on Twitter, Facebook, or send him an email.Full Story