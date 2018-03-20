Mural Planned for 4th Street to Remember August 12 Events

The artist who designed the iconic "Hope" poster for Barack Obama's first presidential campaign is creating a mural to remember the events of August 12 in Charlottesville.

The Charlottesville Mural Project is collaborating with the Heather Heyer Foundation on the mural that’ll be painted on a building along 4th Street on the Downtown Mall. The location was chosen since that’s where Heyer was killed when a suspected white nationalist allegedly drove his car into a crowd protesting during the Unite the Right rally.

Artist Shepard Fairey is designing the mural with the help of some local artists - including Destinee Wright, who created an art project remembering the rally as well.

“I just hope that it can encourage folks and remind them that we are a community and that it takes all of us to move forward,” says Wright.

The Charlottesville Board of Architectural Review will get the first look at design ideas for the proposed mural during its meeting on Tuesday, March 20.

Wright says the artists hope to start work on the mural as soon as next month.