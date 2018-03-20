Free Parking in Staunton City Garages During Storm

Release from the City of Staunton:

In anticipation of the forecasted winter storm, the City of Staunton will suspend parking fees at the New Street and Johnson Street parking garages beginning at 5 p.m. today.

Parking will be free in the garages until the storm has ended and snow removal has been completed in the downtown central business district. The City will announce when parking fees will be reinstated.

Residents who ordinarily use on-street parking are encouraged to park in the garages for their own convenience and to allow City crews to remove snow from downtown streets.

Snow Removal:

The City Code requires that residents and business owners remove snow in front of their home or place of business promptly. Sidewalks must be cleared within six hours after ice or snow stops. If the precipitation falls at night, residents and business owners have until noon the following day to clear a public walkway.